Mason City High School fieldhouse fundraising tops $850,000

Editor's Note: This column is part of an occasional series updating the community on the progress of "The Future is Now" campaign to raise $750,000 for equipment for the Mason City High School fieldhouse and pool.

The purpose of “The Future Is Now” capital campaign is to raise money for the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment for the new athletic facilities at Mason City High School.

The campaign began March 15 with a goal of raising at least $750,000. Due to the enthusiasm and financial support of many alumni, individuals, businesses, foundations, and memorials, we are now at $864,179 in contributions/pledges with three months still to go in the campaign.

Thanks to everyone for your great support!

The Alumni Battle of the Classes is a big part of “The Future Is Now.” We are now in the second half of the competition and the classes of 1980 and 1984 are tied for the lead. To date, 18 classes are represented with $22,800 in total contributions. Contributions for the first half of the Alumni Battle of the Classes from March 15-Oct. 1 were $131,435 and 37 classes were represented.

Contributions can be made by going online to mohawksfuture.org or by picking up a brochure/contribution form at Hy-Vee East, Decker Sports, North Iowa Golf or Wealth Partners all in Mason City.

About the Mason City School District's new fieldhouse and pool project:

The fieldhouse will feature a 200-meter indoor track and three different multi-purpose courts, along with amenities like a batting cage and long jump pit.

The new pool is constructed so that the lanes can be turned to feature either 11 for school competition or eight, Olympic-length lanes for higher level competition. It will also feature new locker rooms, bathrooms, a trainer's room and a classroom area. Theater seating surrounds the space on two sides.

A weight room/multi-purpose space will feature dedicated spaces for lifting, physical education, dance and cheerleading teams, plus an addition 1,764 square feet room for any physical education-related use.

A central entrance and lobby with concessions and multipurpose rooms completes the project.

Any questions, please feel free to contact Phil Johnson at 641-423-7070.

