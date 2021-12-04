Mason City High School fieldhouse fundraising effort hits $750,000

We began our “The Future Is Now” capital campaign on March 15 with a goal of raising at least $750,000 to be used to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for the new athletic facilities at Mason City High School.

With the help of a great committee and the enthusiasm and financial support of many alumni, individuals, businesses, foundations and memorials, we now have contributions/pledges of $755,059.25 and still have almost five months to go in our campaign.

There have been several inquiries as to how this money can be spent. Since it is a fundraiser, money raised can only be used for its stated intent, namely the purchase of equipment for the new athletic facilities. The projected completion date is July 1, 2022.

These facilities will be absolutely fantastic and everyone who will have contributed to the project can certainly feel a great deal of satisfaction in helping to make it happen. Contributions can be made by either going online to mohawksfuture.org or by picking up a brochure/contribution form at either Hy-Vee East, Decker Sports, North Iowa Golf or Wealth Partners all in Mason City.

Nominations are now being accepted until Feb, 1, 2022, for the Mason City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022. More information can be found by going to the school’s website at masoncityschools.org.

Contact Phil Johnson at 641-423-7070 if you need a contribution form or if you have questions about either “The Future Is Now” capital campaign or the Athletic Hall of Fame.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0