Mason City High School announces its homecoming court
Mason City High School's homecoming celebrations kick off next week.

Ahead of those festivities, Mason City High School's 2021 homecoming court has been announced.

This year's queen candidates are Ava Seaton, Makenna Hansen, Allison Diekema, Jennaya Everist, Gretchen Garrett and Ella Amundson.

King candidates are Keaton Colby, Grant Lee, Carter Thomas, Cole Anderson, Jack Siglin and Tyrell Bang. 

Mason City High School 2021 Homecoming Court: (L-R) Keaton Colby, Ava Seaton, Grant Lee, Makenna Hansen, Carter Thomas, Allison Diekema, Cole Anderson, Jennaya Everist, Jack Siglin, Gretchen Garrett, Tyrell Bang, and Ella Amundson. 

Lisa Grouette is a Photojournalist for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

