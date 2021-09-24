Mason City High School announces its homecoming court

Mason City High School's homecoming celebrations kick off next week.
Ahead of those festivities, Mason City High School's 2021 homecoming court has been announced.
This year's queen candidates are Ava Seaton, Makenna Hansen, Allison Diekema, Jennaya Everist, Gretchen Garrett and Ella Amundson.
King candidates are Keaton Colby, Grant Lee, Carter Thomas, Cole Anderson, Jack Siglin and Tyrell Bang.
