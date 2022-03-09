Mason City heads to 'The Music Man' on Broadway, offers tickets

Mason City is going to "The Music Man" on Broadway this July.

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce, Visit Mason City, and The Music Man Square have partnered with Group Travel Guy to bring 25 people to New York City on a four-day trip July 12-15, that will include a full-day tour of Midtown and Lower Manhattan, a free day to see the city, admission to the Top of the Rock, and, of course, tickets to "The Music Man" on Broadway.

Pricing for the trip depends on occupancy, with single occupancy starting at $2,003 per person. A $500 deposit is required upon registration; final payment is due May 1.

Forms can be found at https://masoncityia.com/events-view/the-music-man-on-broadway. Any questions can be directed to Allyson at 641-423-5724.

The Music Man Square held a fundraising raffle on Tuesday evening for one free spot on the trip; Mary Davenport from Mason City was the name pulled during the drawing.

