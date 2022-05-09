Mason City Hall reopens after lengthy renovation project

Mason City Hall had been closed since Jan. 31 for renovation, which was anticipated to last six-to-eight weeks, but ended up taking around three months due to supply-chain issues.

The building underwent extensive construction over the last 12 weeks. Ceiling work was done in the utility department, as well as the conference room ceiling, walls and doors.

New counters were installed in the staff workstation, with electrical work being done as part of the City Hall Safety Renovation Project. Carpet was also replaced throughout the space.

Since the closure, all floors of the building have been closed, with any access to facilities or departments by appointment only. Utility bill payments were moved online or to a drop box.

A soft opening happened last week for people who needed to begin using the building, but is fully reopened this week.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

