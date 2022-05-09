 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mason City Hall reopens after lengthy renovation project

  • Updated
  • 0

Mason City Hall had been closed since Jan. 31 for renovation, which was anticipated to last six-to-eight weeks, but ended up taking around three months due to supply-chain issues.

The building underwent extensive construction over the last 12 weeks. Ceiling work was done in the utility department, as well as the conference room ceiling, walls and doors.

New counters were installed in the staff workstation, with electrical work being done as part of the City Hall Safety Renovation Project. Carpet was also replaced throughout the space.

Since the closure, all floors of the building have been closed, with any access to facilities or departments by appointment only. Utility bill payments were moved online or to a drop box.

A soft opening happened last week for people who needed to begin using the building, but is fully reopened this week.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mississippi Governor doesn't rule out ban out contraceptives if Roe fails

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News