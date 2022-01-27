Mason City Foundation looks at changes ahead of Hyatt Place construction

The last two years have been tough for The Music Man Square.

Due to the pandemic, the facility had to remain closed for large portions of 2020, and struggled with balancing restrictions to keep attendees and staff safe in 2021.

"I think we've had as difficult a time navigating this (the pandemic) as any museum," The Music Man Square Executive Director Nick Whitehurst said.

In light of its struggles, the Mason City Council is reviewing a plan to provide the square with funding through the next 20 years.

The plan the council put forward in its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, is to allow for a portion of the revenue received from the city's hotel/motel tax on the proposed Hyatt Place to be given to the Mason City Foundation, which operates The Music Man Square.

The reason for the agreement, according to Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett, is that upon completion of the project, The Music Man Square will be leased out in part to the management company running the Hyatt Place convention center, Meyer Jabara Hotels, allowing them to use the space for events.

Whitehurst declined to comment on the specifics of the lease agreement between the Mason City Foundation and Meyer Jabara Hotels.

The Music Man Square and the Hyatt Place convention center will be connected by a skywalk, on which construction began last fall.

Skywalk work begins in downtown Mason City "One step at a time," Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett said.

If approved, the Mason City Foundation would receive 50% of the hotel and motel tax on the Hyatt Place hotel and conference center over the next 20 years. Burnett said the other 50% will be given to the developers of the Hyatt Place hotel as per the development agreement with the city.

Burnett said the proposed agreement will lend itself toward offsetting the cost of the lease between the Mason City Foundation and Meyer Jabara Hotels, while also giving a "much-needed revenue source" to the foundation.

"I think that this is a great, marketable, unique experience," Burnett said. "By doing this it allows for this space to be leased to them (Meyer Jabara Hotels) for their booking, and essentially exclusive use."

Before becoming official, the proposal must be reviewed in a public hearing, which the city council will host during its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

"This is a guaranteed revenue stream for The Music Man Square, which again, I fully support," council member Paul Adams said.

Whitehurst didn't want to speculate about how the agreement would help the Music Man Square until the details are finalized, but said he hopes that 2022 will be "a lot easier," than the past two years.

David Rachie and his company, MCCCH, previously known as Gatehouse Mason City LLC., are the developers behind the Hyatt Place project.

The development agreement between Rachie and Mason City was approved in July of 2019, and while major strides have been taken to begin construction, neither Rachie nor the city council have yet announced that financing on the hotel has been complete.

Downtown Hyatt Place hotel project gets manager The project is expected to break ground next spring and open by summer 2023, according to the release.

The city council hopes to begin construction on the hotel some time this spring. "Progress is starting to come to the forefront," Adams said.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

