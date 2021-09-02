Mason City firefighters supporting Muscular Dystrophy Association with 'Fill the Boot Drive'

Mason City firefighters are taking to intersections throughout town this Friday and into the weekend.

The reason is for the annual "Fill the Boot Drive" that supports the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) which helps kids and adults with various muscle-related diseases.

"The members of Mason City Local 41 display an unwavering support for MDA as they raise critical funds in support of 300,000 people and their families living with neuromuscular diseases locally and across the country,” National Manager Jillian Harper said in a press release from Wednesday morning.

According to the release: The partnership between the International Association of Fire Fighters and MDA began in 1954 when the organization committed to support MDA until a cure is found.

"As MDA’s largest national partner, they have raised more than $672 million for the MDA to date," the release said.

