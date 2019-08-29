You may see some people walking around busy intersections this weekend, holding boots out for you to fill, but don't be alarmed.
They're firefighters.
Mason City Fire Fighters Local 41 will kick off its annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Mason City Local 41 will hit the streets with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA at the intersection of 5 Corners, Venture Drive, and the Walmart entrance throughout Labor Day Weekend.
In 2018, Mason City Local 41 raised over $13,505 for MDA. This year they are hoping to surpass that total. You can help them reach their goal by dropping a donation in the boot when you see them out and about.
“We are thrilled to be working with the Mason City Fire Department for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said Executive Director Jillian Harper. “The dedication of these fire fighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in Mason City. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”
Funds raised through Mason City’s Fill the Boot event in 2019 will help the MDA with resources to advance its mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community. Contributions have helped fund research and programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and care centers, including the MDA Care Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
They also help send more than 55 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Camp Courageous in Monticello – all at no cost to their families.
In addition to Fill the Boot drives, firefighter contributions from year-round local events help support MDA’s efforts to raise awareness and provide professional and public education about neuromuscular diseases.
