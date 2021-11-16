Mason City Fire to hold traffic safety class

Mason City Fire Department is hosting a traffic incident management class from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and again on Nov. 24 at the Mason City Fire Department, 350 Fifth St. SW.

The class is designed to improve safety for first responders, tow truck operators, DOT employees, and drivers of any age. With the winter season approaching, safety, slowing down and knowing what to do when an incident happens is a priority.

Class instructors are from Iowa Fire Service Training Bureau and the Iowa State Patrol.

The class is free and open to the public.

