Mason City Fire Dept. swears in recruits, announces promotions at ceremony

The Mason City Fire Department honored two of its own with promotions and welcomed two more aboard in a ceremony at the fire station on Friday.

Veteran firefighters David Orr and Neil Maki were promoted to the ranks of captain and lieutenant, respectively, while Dillon Anderson was sworn in as firefighter/EMT.

Alongside the trio, Father Ken Gehling, who has been serving the station in an on-call fashion for many years, was officially sworn in as the department chaplain.

Fire Chief Erik Bullinger said at the ceremony that the chaplain has been an asset to the department for some time, offering counsel and camaraderie to the "Mason City Fire Department family."

Gehling has been a minister since 1962, but not in a church. "I always did say I've been institutionalized all my life," he joked.

Having served at schools, correctional facilities, and as MercyOne chaplain, Gehling said he looks at everyone as a new opportunity to make an impression.

"Everybody (I meet) presents a new face to me and everybody has an opportunity to share something that I can grow from," Gehling said. "Hopefully, then my sharing with them can help them grow."