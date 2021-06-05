 Skip to main content
Mason City Fire Dept. swears in recruits, announces promotions at ceremony
Mason City Fire Dept. swears in recruits, announces promotions at ceremony

MCFD swearing-in - Anderson

Firefighter/EMT Dillon Anderson receives his pin from his father after being sworn in at a ceremony at the Mason City Fire Department on Friday.

 Lisa Grouette

The Mason City Fire Department honored two of its own with promotions and welcomed two more aboard in a ceremony at the fire station on Friday.

Veteran firefighters David Orr and Neil Maki were promoted to the ranks of captain and lieutenant, respectively, while Dillon Anderson was sworn in as firefighter/EMT.

MCFD swearing-in - Maki

Lieutenant Neil Maki stands with his wife and son at a swearing-in ceremony at the Mason City Fire Department.
MCFD swearing-in - Orr

Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett swears in David Orr who was promoted to the rank of captain at a ceremony at Mason City Fire Department on Friday.

Alongside the trio, Father Ken Gehling, who has been serving the station in an on-call fashion for many years, was officially sworn in as the department chaplain. 

Fire Chief Erik Bullinger said at the ceremony that the chaplain has been an asset to the department for some time, offering counsel and camaraderie to the "Mason City Fire Department family."

Gehling has been a minister since 1962, but not in a church. "I always did say I've been institutionalized all my life," he joked.

Having served at schools, correctional facilities, and as MercyOne chaplain, Gehling said he looks at everyone as a new opportunity to make an impression.

MCFD swearing-in - Gehling

Mason City Fire Chief Erik Bullinger (left) jokes around with the newly sworn-in department chaplain Fr. Ken Gehling at a ceremony on Friday.

"Everybody (I meet) presents a new face to me and everybody has an opportunity to share something that I can grow from," Gehling said. "Hopefully, then my sharing with them can help them grow."

When asked what he's looking forward to, moving into his official title at the station: "They have a wonderful breakfast," Gehling laughed, noting he enjoyed his time spent at the department.

Lisa Grouette

