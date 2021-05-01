Mason City Fire Department to hold retirement reception for Capt. Jack Odegaard

Mason City Fire Department will host a retirement reception for Captain Jack Odegaard on Friday, May 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the fire station.
Those who are able are encouraged to "stop by and wish him well," a press release from MCFD said.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Melanie Mergen
Digital Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today