Mason City Fire Department to hold retirement reception for Capt. Jack Odegaard
Mason City Fire Department to hold retirement reception for Capt. Jack Odegaard

Mason City Fire Department will host a retirement reception for Captain Jack Odegaard on Friday, May 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the fire station.

Those who are able are encouraged to "stop by and wish him well," a press release from MCFD said.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

