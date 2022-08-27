Mason City Fire Department swears in new firefighters

Mason City Fire Department personnel, with the aid of Mayor Bill Schickle, swore in five new firefighter/EMTs Friday at a special ceremony held at the fire department.

Assistant Deputy Chief of Training Rand Elsbernd explained that six weeks of intense firefighting training will then be completed following Firefighter 1 curriculum, national curriculum overall and MCFD specifications. All training is done at the Mason City Fire Department.

“It was a packed six weeks to get through the hazmat operations, Firefighter 1 operations and certifications,” said Elsbernd. “With this hiring we removed the EMT requirement. But three out of five have their EMT, one is in class and needs to test out and one will take his training this fall.”

New Firefighter Sean Curran is a 2010 graduate of Everglades High School in Miramar Florida. He previously volunteered with the Spencer Fire Department in Spencer, Iowa and will take his EMT training at North Iowa Area Community College this fall.

Keenan Feldpausch graduated from North Scott High School in Eldridge, Iowa in 2012. He joined the United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman and served honorably until 2016. He then attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Health and Fitness Promotion in 2020. Feldpausch earned his EMT certification from Northeast Iowa Community College in 2021.

Ryan Gilmore, a 2013 graduate from Mason City High School, joined the US Army as an Airborne Infantryman until his service ended in 2019. He attended NIACC and received his Associate’s Degree in general studies and his EMT certification in 2021.

Logan McGillivray, a 2021 graduate of Willmar Senior High School in Willmar, Minnesota, then attended Lake Superior College in Duluth, Minnesota where he received his Firefighter 1, Firefighter 2 and Hazmat Operations certifications. He volunteered with the Blomkest, Minnesota Fire Department and is currently attending Ridgewater College in Minnesota for his EMT training.

Bridger Thomsen is a 2019 graduate from Clear Lake High School. He attended NIACC and earned his Associate's Degree in general studies and his EMT Certification in 2021.

New recruits must score 70% or higher on a written test and must pass a physical endurance test before they even begin training.

The Mason City Fire Department staffs 48 people who are committed to the Fire Department’s mission of providing service to the community with loyalty, integrity, accountability and teamwork.