Mason City Fire Department identifies victim in Monday night structure fire

The victim in a Monday night structure fire in Mason City has been identified.

On Monday evening, Feb. 22, the Mason City Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at Gracious Estates at 8:53 p.m.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mason City Deputy Fire Chief Jamey Medlin confirmed that there was one fatality in the fire. The victim's identity was withheld at the time pending notification of family.

On Friday, Medlin identified the victim as 60-year-old Rhonda "DeeAnn" Lloyd, saying she had "succumbed to injuries sustained in the fire."

The Mason City Police Department and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:47 a.m. for fire investigation.

Fire and police investigators determined the cause of the fire was likely smoking material, a press release noted.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

