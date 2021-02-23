 Skip to main content
Mason City Fire Department confirms fatality in Monday night house fire
Mason City Fire Department confirms fatality in Monday night house fire

A Monday night structure fire at the Gracious Estates Mobile Home Community on Mason City's east end that had firefighters on-scene for several hours has resulted in one death.

The confirmation came Tuesday afternoon from Mason City Deputy Fire Chief Jamey Medlin who wrote in a press release that "Release of victim’s name will be made by the Mason City Police Department pending notification of family member." 

Medlin then noted that the apparent cause of the fire is "smoking material."

Based on the timeline provided in the release, a call for the fire went out at 8:53 p.m. and firefighters were at Gracious Estates until 1:47 a.m.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

