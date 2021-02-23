Mason City Fire Department confirms fatality in Monday night house fire

A Monday night structure fire at the Gracious Estates Mobile Home Community on Mason City's east end that had firefighters on-scene for several hours has resulted in one death.
The confirmation came Tuesday afternoon from Mason City Deputy Fire Chief Jamey Medlin who wrote in a press release that "Release of victim’s name will be made by the Mason City Police Department pending notification of family member."
Medlin then noted that the apparent cause of the fire is "smoking material."
Based on the timeline provided in the release, a call for the fire went out at 8:53 p.m. and firefighters were at Gracious Estates until 1:47 a.m.
Residents were able to arrange temporary alternate housing, according to a release from the Clear Lake Fire Department.
Collection: The 2020 Globe Gazette first responder honorees
Beth Aschenbrenner likes to get to know her patients.
Jason Awe hasn't been a volunteer firefighter for the Clear Lake Fire Department for very long. But since joining in 2018, it has been his passion.
Kathy Falk has given a lifetime of service to North Iowa, including nearly four decades to her community of St. Ansgar as an EMT.
Community policing is important to Mike McKelvey.
Dale Rayhons grew up on the family farm in Hayfield, and in addition to seeing dairy cows and farm implements, the young lad saw the ambulance…
Katie Schlichting used to pass out at the sight of blood.
The COVID-19 pandemic enveloping North Iowa and the country has changed a lot of things in Jennifer Vaske's work life.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.