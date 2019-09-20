According to MCFD Chief Erik Bullinger, the grant award will help the department "more effectively and safely respond to emergencies with improved staffing and deployment capabilities for the city and surrounding area."
Bullinger said that the department hopes to have the hires work as "adequate staffing for all of our responses" which will likely mean staffing ambulances because about 85% of the calls the department gets are for emergency medical services.
He added that the plan to keep the hires, after the grant money runs out, through charges for essential services and other ambulance revenue.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
"We can also apply for the SAFER grant again if we choose to do so," Bullinger added.
Per the program's FEMA website: "SAFER was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, 'front line' firefighters available in their communities." The goal then is to enhance the abilities of local fire departments.
The largest grant was given out to the city of Marina, California for $940,954.40 to hire new firefighters. More than 20 locales received $300,000-plus in money.
While the most common rationale was for "hiring of firefighters," some departments did receive for the purpose of "recruitment and retention."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.