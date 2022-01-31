Mason City fieldhouse and pool fundraiser effort at $881,000

Editor's Note: This column is part of an occasional series updating the community on the progress of "The Future is Now" campaign to raise $750,000 for equipment for the Mason City High School fieldhouse and pool.

Kick-off for the campaign was March 15, 2021 with a goal of raising a minimum of $750,000. Thanks to the generosity and enthusiasm of alumni, individuals, businesses, foundations, service clubs and memorials we are now at $881,000 in contributions/pledges and still have several months to go. Financial support has been received from people living in 25 states. The response to our capital campaign has been fantastic and these facilities will be so great for both our school and our community when completed.

Our Alumni Battle of the Classes is a very important part of “The Future Is Now” capital campaign. The Class of 1979 won the first half and the Class of 1991 is leading in the second half with two months still to go. Contributions will be totaled for each class at the end of the competition.

Currently we have received contributions from 37 classes.

Contributions can be made by going online to mohawksfuture.gov or by picking up a brochure/contribution form at Hy-Vee East, Decker Sports, North Iowa Golf or Wealth Partners all in Mason City.

Any questions, please contact Phil Johnson at 641-425-2396.

About the Mason City School District's new fieldhouse and pool project:

The fieldhouse will feature a 200-meter indoor track and three different multi-purpose courts, along with amenities like a batting cage and long jump pit.

The new pool is constructed so that the lanes can be turned to feature either 11 for school competition or eight, Olympic-length lanes for higher level competition. It will also feature new locker rooms, bathrooms, a trainer's room and a classroom area. Theater seating surrounds the space on two sides.

A weight room/multi-purpose space will feature dedicated spaces for lifting, physical education, dance and cheerleading teams, plus an addition 1,764 square feet room for any physical education-related use.

A central entrance and lobby with concessions and multipurpose rooms completes the project.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0