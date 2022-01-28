Mason City Farmer's Market will have a new time, location for 2022

The Mason City Farmers Market will see a location and time change for the 2022 season according to a press release on Friday.

The Mason City Farmers Market will be moved to Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon in Central Parkin an effort to be more accessible to residents of Mason City and the surrounding areas.

“After much customer feedback we knew that moving the market to Saturday morning was what we needed to do," Mason City Farmers Market Board President Steve Strasheim said in a statement.

The Saturday morning market will continue to feature the children's program, Power of Produce. The Double Up Food Bucks program and SNAP food assistance will also continue to be offered.

The market will begin accepting vendor applications on Monday, Feb. 7. The Mason City Farmers Market is a maker market, meaning all goods must be grown or made by the vendor, the press release said.

No booth fees will be charged for 2022 season, and youth vendors are encouraged to apply. Information for both vendors and attendees can be found at www.northiowafarmersmarket.com.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

