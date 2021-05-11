Mason City Farmers Market returns May 18

The Mason City Farmers Market returns next Tuesday.

Starting May 18, the market will run Tuesdays and Fridays from 4-6 p.m. at the corner of First Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue in Mason City.

The Mason City Farmers Market offers local produce, baked goods, meats, gluten-free products, flowers, honey and other food and farm items.

A new option that will be available this year will be ordering online via the Curbside market. EBT, SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) are accepted.

The farmers market will run through Oct. 22.

