Mason City Farmers Market celebrates opening weekend and future events

Saturday's rain didn't keep the farmers at bay.

Mason City Farmer's Market vendors and customers braved the drizzling rain Saturday for opening weekend from 9-noon in Central Park.

Along with the River City Car Show, Mason City Farmer's Market set up in Central Park to sell goods like kettle corn, lemonade, mushrooms, vegetables and more.

Fifteen vendors were present at the opening Mason City Farmers Market on June 4. The weekend's youth vendor was Sissy's Snaps, and the Power of Produce Youth Activities were enjoyed throughout the event.

"We are so delighted to have the market located back here in Central Park" said Mason City mayor Bill Schickel at opening day. With the ring of a cowbell and encouragement, Schickel signaled a successful opening day.

Customers milling about could find fresh pastries at Ruth Anne's, teas at Morning Glory Botanicals, houseplants at Greenhouse North Iowa, vegetables at Eagle Lake Gardens, soaps at Bitter Creek Mercantile, honey-infused goods at Artisan Creek LLC and much more at the booths scattered throughout Central Park.

Mason City Farmers Market was excited to share their Veggie Valet wagons, sponsored by McCloskey Appliance. These wagons were perfect for carting around all kinds of items bought from vendors at the Mason City Farmers Market.

This coming Saturday is full of downtown events related to the Mason City Farmers Market.

Starting at 10a.m. is the Mason City Farmers Market 5K Run/Walk. Sponsored by Cerro Gordo Public Health, this 5K will take place along the Winnebago River, down and back. No registration is required; the event is free.

Also on June 11 is Yoga in the Park starting at 10a.m. with Dr. Shannon Spies Ingersoll. Yoga in the Park is free to the public, and accepts free will donations.

Cedar Valley Ex-Press Food Truck will be at Central Park as well, serving burgers and other types of meat sandwiches during the day. Vendors for the Mason City Farmers Market will include Chris's Kettle Corn, Eagle Lake Gardens, Hannah's Goods, North Iowa Freeze Dried LLC, Nor Sour (Lake Lemonade), Prarie River Mushrooms LLC, Splash Multisport, The Thomas Farmstead and Twisted River Farm.

One of the larger events in conjunction with Mason City Farmers Market is the MacNider Arts Festival, which will features a large array of artists throughout North Iowa from 9a.m.-5p.m.. This year's theme, "Create Waves", encourages kids to freely use their imagination to create. There will be musicians, local artists, crafts for kids and more a short walk from Central Park to Charles H. MacNider Art Museum at 303 2nd Street Southeast.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

