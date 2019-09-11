Tim Merrill has kept the same sign on his lawn for almost 17 years now.
It's been revamped with fresh coats of paint since then, but the marker on Merrill's front lawn has otherwise remained the same for anyone traveling down 15th Street Southeast in Mason City to see.
"God Bless America," the tri-colored top portion reads. "Never Forget 9/11/01," the bottom segment answers.
Merrill said that he never served in the military, nor did anyone in his immediate family, but that he considers himself patriotic just the same and that he still remembers the when, where and what of that Tuesday morning in 2001.
"I was working at that time for Principal. I was at my office and people were calling saying 'Did you hear about the tower?' And I went home that day because I don’t know if I was angry or upset or confused. It was a large amount of emotion and we were stuck to the TV watching it," Merrill said.
About a year later, Merrill was motivated by the emotions he still held on to to memorialize the attacks.
Tim Merrill stands in front of his home on 15th Street Southeast in Mason City, beside the red, white, and blue sign he made to commemorate the events of 9/11.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
So he and his wife, Paige, painted the sign themselves and ordered the time stamp from D&D Printing Manufacturing in Mason City.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
"We just keep going and try to bring it back to life," Merrill said.
According to him, the sign has turned his house into a bit of a landmark on a busy street.
"We have had serviceman that have stopped, knocked on our door and told us thank you for having the sign out there. And that was touching for us," Merrill remembered.
Merrill, who said that he and his wife like to keep it "pretty red, white and blue" around the house, thinks it's important to keep his sign up because it can serve as a teaching tool.
"If you don’t know the history of the United States, if you don’t understand history, it’ll tend to repeat itself. And I think that that’s one of the things I would hope for our older generation to pass onto our younger generation."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
Access to
newspapers.com archives dating back two years. The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
Gas lines
Cars lined up at the Casey's store in Manly to buy gas in reaction to fears of potential high gas prices.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette
airport1
Mason City Police officer Craig Prahm stands at the Northwest airline counter at the Mason City Airport, Tuesday, as security is upgraded and all flights grounded after the terrorist attacks of the World Trade Center.
KELLI WENCL/The Globe Gazette
airport5
A squad car sits outside the Mason City Municipal Airport, as all flights are at a standstill after the terrorist attack of the World Trade Center.
KELLI WENCL/The Globe Gazette
blood
Kim Ingersoll, of Northwood, holds her arm in the air while talking to Nicky Berge, of Clear Lake, at the blood donation area inside Southbridge Mall, Wednesday. A line spanned through the food court with people wanting to help victims of the terrorist attack.
KELLI WENCL/The Globe Gazette
cross1
Kevin Mulville carries a cross along Highway 18, in Mason City, bringing attention to the message of Jesus Christ.
KELLI WENCL/The Globe Gazette
gas
Customers at Sid's Gas and Grocery line up for gas priced at $1.64 a gallon as prices across the nation rose dramatically.
KELLI WENCL/The Globe Gazette
gas2
Customers at Sid's Gas and Grocery line up for gas priced at $1.64 a gallon as prices across the nation rise dramatically. In the background is Wareco's new price of $1.99.
KELLI WENCL/The Globe Gazette
gas3
Customers at Sid's Gas and Grocery line up for gas priced at $1.64 as prices across the nation rise dramatically.
KELLI WENCL/The Globe Gazette
2073311_1498530.JPG
Students and faculty at NIACC gather around a television in the activity center to watch coverage of the attacks.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER/The Globe Gazette
guard
Dan Fehr, with the Iowa National Guard, talks on the telephone while watching the television updates about the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, Tuesday at the Mason City office.
KELLI WENCL/The Globe Gazette
half staff
Pat Gansen lowers the flag at the Mason City Police Department to half staff.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER/The Globe Gazette
2075963_1498669.JPG
A sign hangs at the intersection of Hwy 122 and Kentucky.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER/The Globe Gazette
niacc1
Susan Pecinovsky, left, and Marcia Frank, react at the television news coverage of the apparent terrorist attack on New York City and Washington D.C.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER/The Globe Gazette
pray
Community members gather for a prayer service at Trinity Lutheran Church, Tuesday night in Mason City.
KELLI WENCL/The Globe Gazette
tv1
An employee of Target watches some of the coverage of the terrorist attacks of the World Trade Center, Tuesday.
KELLI WENCL/The Globe Gazette
tv2
Employees and customers at Target watches some of the coverage of the terrorist attacks of the World Trade Center, Tuesday.
KELLI WENCL/The Globe Gazette
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.