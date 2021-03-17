Watch Now: Mason City emergency services respond to downtown accident

Mason City's police, fire and ambulance services are responding to the scene of a two-vehicle accident in which one vehicle has been tipped on its side.

The scene is located at the intersection of Second Street Southeast and South Delaware Avenue, near Southbridge Mall and Midas.

According to a Globe Gazette reporter on the scene, a saw was used to cut through the glass of the car on its side in attempt to help the driver out of the vehicle.

Traffic in the immediately surrounding area is currently blocked off.

Stay tuned for more updates as this story continues to develop.

