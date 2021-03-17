 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Mason City emergency services respond to downtown accident
breaking top story

  Updated
A two-vehicle accident left one car on its side on Wednesday in downtown Mason City.

Mason City's police, fire and ambulance services are responding to the scene of a two-vehicle accident in which one vehicle has been tipped on its side.

The scene is located at the intersection of Second Street Southeast and South Delaware Avenue, near Southbridge Mall and Midas.

According to a Globe Gazette reporter on the scene, a saw was used to cut through the glass of the car on its side in attempt to help the driver out of the vehicle. 

Traffic in the immediately surrounding area is currently blocked off. 

Stay tuned for more updates as this story continues to develop. 

