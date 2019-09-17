Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Mason City chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered in the First Baptist Church entrance where a long rope attached to the church bell hung from the ceiling.
Eyes were on the clock as the top of the hour neared. Patty Oelberg, a member of the group since 1972, stood under the rope at the ready.
As the clock struck three, she grabbed the rope and began to pull. Others in the room started to ring hand held bells and wave flags outside of the church for passersby to see.
In concert with other chapters across the state and nation, the group was doing their part in celebrating an important moment in U.S. history.
On Sept. 17, 1787, the Constitution of the United States of America was signed. Tuesday marked the 232nd anniversary of that day.
Members of DAR, which is a service organization for direct female descendants of Revolutionary soldiers or others of the Revolutionary period, use the date to remind Mason City and the country as a whole the importance of those who aided the U.S.' campaign for independence.
Tuesday was a solemn day for the Mason City chapter. This was the first year the chapter had participated in the nation-wide event.
Carolyn Broers, who joined the chapter in 2008 and was regent for nearly four years, passed away in October 2018.
Nancy Marsh of Mason City, the chapter's registrar, said the group wanted to participate this year to honor Carolyn.
