Mason City CSD asks for dropout prevention funds

The mission of school to give students a proper education and help them graduate.
But school districts often need more money to provide the programs that can catch the students at risk of dropping out of school.
The Mason City Community School District School Board approved sending a request to the state to fund the district’s at-risk or dropout prevention programming during their meeting Jan. 20.
In the annual request, the district asked for the maximum modified supplemental amount possible of $1.26 million, and the district has to match that with more than $400,000, since the application requires a 25 percent match by the district, which Superintendent Dave Versteeg said would come out of the general fund.
This money will be used to fund the district’s dropout prevention program, which includes funding counseling positions, social worker positions, behavior interventionists, the alternative high school, the credit recovery program, teacher professional development related to dropout prevention, attendance programs and behavior programs in all the district’s buildings, Versteeg said.
“The staff and programs needed to meet the needs of students who may potentially drop out of school go for services and supports beyond which the district cost per pupil can cover,” Versteeg said.
The district didn't have its latest dropout numbers, but in the 2017-2018 school year (the latest available from the state), 34 students dropped out in Mason City — about 3 percent of enrollment — according to the Iowa Department of Education.
That rate falls about in the middle, statewide, of comparably sized districts. Western Dubuque, Urbandale, Idianola all had lower rates, while Ottumwa, Fort Dodge, Clinton and Burlington were higher that year.
The district’s dropout prevention program has been around for years, but the law requires the district make an annual application to the SBRC for the funds, which are then dedicated to specific programs and staff that serve potential dropouts, according to Versteeg.
“The dropout prevention program is for all of the students and buildings of the district, not just the high school,” he said.
Iowa law requires students stay in school until they are 16. If they reach 16 before the school year starts, they can decide not to go for that year, but if they turn 16 after the school year starts, they still have to finish the year.
“The important year is their first year in high school, helps them get off on a good start because then that could also have a real impact on future success and just how they’re doing in school,” Mason City High School Principal Dan Long said.
Mason City High School ninth- and 10th-grade counselor Dusty Rhodes said preventing students from dropping out of high school starts with “the quality programs that we offer and provide to all of our students” in addition to having staff members build relationships with the students.
Long said the diversity of programs always impressed him, especially all the different programs students can get involved in, such as industrial tech and music programs.
“For success in school, oftentimes it comes down to a kid feeling connected,” he said. “…Once a kid feels like they’re connected to school, we’ve got a much higher opportunity, potential to see that kid all the way through to graduation.”
The school also has to identify students who may be at risk of dropping out, and the SAR program (Students at Risk) targets kids failing one or more classes with the goal to have teachers work closely with the students one period a day, providing academic and social support, Long said.
There is also a credit recovery program, so if a student fails a class they can go into the program and make up the credits.
“We have a lot of students that enter the program, and sometimes that’s the way they can get back on track,” Lindsey Severson, the 11th grade counselor, said.
If students need a smaller environment or different settings, they can work in the alternative school, and Karla Wymore, the 12th-grade counselor, said sometimes that helps fill a gap they had in the main high school.
Rhodes said the student services team keeps track of behavior, attendance data and academic grades to try to identify struggling students.
“We just take a close look at all three of those things and that gives us a pretty good picture of who’s struggling and who’s not,” he said.
Despite all these programs and efforts to prevent students from dropping out, several do, and Long said the reason is unique for each individual, but Rhodes said they often get the general “I just don’t like school” reason.
“We try to make all kids feel safe and connected…and the big thing is those kids decide, ‘Hey, I’m not going to do this, school’s not for me,’” Rhodes said. “We continue to reach out to those students and families and try to convince them to come back here, or maybe try alternative school, and there are some other things and options that we have.”
Long said their goal is to get kids to reach graduation, and “that is an ongoing effort that we continue to look at what we’re doing and try to do everything we can to support kids and help them graduate.”
