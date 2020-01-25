Mason City CSD asks for dropout prevention funds

Mason City High School ninth- and 10th-grade counselor Dusty Rhodes said preventing students from dropping out of high school starts with “the quality programs that we offer and provide to all of our students” in addition to having staff members build relationships with the students.

Long said the diversity of programs always impressed him, especially all the different programs students can get involved in, such as industrial tech and music programs.

“For success in school, oftentimes it comes down to a kid feeling connected,” he said. “…Once a kid feels like they’re connected to school, we’ve got a much higher opportunity, potential to see that kid all the way through to graduation.”

The school also has to identify students who may be at risk of dropping out, and the SAR program (Students at Risk) targets kids failing one or more classes with the goal to have teachers work closely with the students one period a day, providing academic and social support, Long said.

There is also a credit recovery program, so if a student fails a class they can go into the program and make up the credits.

“We have a lot of students that enter the program, and sometimes that’s the way they can get back on track,” Lindsey Severson, the 11th grade counselor, said.