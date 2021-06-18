Mason City couple recently completed 50-state bike trek

"We were dreading biking in New Jersey because you think of that being a lot of people and congested but we found a bike trail along one of the old canals in what’s called the towpath where mules would pull boats along the canal. This canal went near the Delaware River where George Washington crossed with his troops on Christmas Day. That was unexpected and a beautiful trail," he said.

Conversely, Sam said that one of the most exhausting states was Nevada.

"We had gone to Las Vegas and found out about a bike rental place. The temperature was in the upper 90s and my wife got dehydrated. That was not a pleasant experience." For a number of states, Sam said that he and Deb would rent instead of lugging their own hybrid bikes along.

Accelerating and finding meaning

In 2020, Sam said that he and Deb were able to cross off at least five or six states because social distancing and quarantining afforded them more recreational time. Although Sam did eventually begin volunteering at CG Public Health's mass vaccination on South Federal Avenue in Mason City in 2021.

"Bicycling is a great way to socially distance (and) we did five or six states. We did Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado," Sam said.