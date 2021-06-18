Mason City couple recently completed 50-state bike trek

During the first week of June 2021, it took Deb and Sam Hunt of Mason City 15 miles and over three hours to complete something that had been ongoing for about 20 years.
When their bikes finally touched the carriage trails of Acadia National Park along the coast of Maine, the Hunts, who are both retired, were able to say that they had cycled in all 50 states of the Union.
"The last ride was the most difficult," Sam said. "It was up and down."
Highs and lows
According to Sam, the goal began in earnest when he and Deb took their lone trip to Hawaii two decades ago. One of their activities in that tropical paradise involved going up a volcano and then biking back down the mountain.
From there, Sam said that states weren't crossed off with any regularity. If they were going to, say, Virginia, one of their favorite states, they'd make sure to get some bike riding in. Their rule was that they had to bike at least 10 miles for it to count. He said that along with the commonwealth, New Jersey was one of their favorites, which Sam said they weren't expecting a lot out of before they went.
"We were dreading biking in New Jersey because you think of that being a lot of people and congested but we found a bike trail along one of the old canals in what’s called the towpath where mules would pull boats along the canal. This canal went near the Delaware River where George Washington crossed with his troops on Christmas Day. That was unexpected and a beautiful trail," he said.
Conversely, Sam said that one of the most exhausting states was Nevada.
"We had gone to Las Vegas and found out about a bike rental place. The temperature was in the upper 90s and my wife got dehydrated. That was not a pleasant experience." For a number of states, Sam said that he and Deb would rent instead of lugging their own hybrid bikes along.
Accelerating and finding meaning
In 2020, Sam said that he and Deb were able to cross off at least five or six states because social distancing and quarantining afforded them more recreational time. Although Sam did eventually begin volunteering at CG Public Health's mass vaccination on South Federal Avenue in Mason City in 2021.
"Bicycling is a great way to socially distance (and) we did five or six states. We did Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado," Sam said.
Throughout, it tended to just be Sam and Deb on the trips. He said that their grown children don't share the same affinity for cycling that their parents do. That was fine enough for them because Sam thinks it brought them closer together.
"It was a good way for us to spend time together and share a common goal," Sam said.
He also believes other people should try and set similar goals if they can because it provides a sense of purpose and good health.
"Bicycling is an activity you can do at all ages and doesn’t require fancy equipment or a membership. It’s an affordable activity that keeps people outdoors and all of that is good."
