The Mason City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to raise the pay of future councilmembers and the mayor by 62%.

Under the ordinance approved on its third and final reading, councilmembers' pay will rise from $7,400 to $12,000 annually. The mayor's compensation will rise from $13,200 to $21,384.

Iowa law does not allow elected officials to raise their own pay during their elected term, so change will take affect at the start of each new term. City officials said the salaries of the mayor and councilmembers have not changed since 2015.

In other business, the council approved the first reading of changes to Mason City's nuisance ordinance. The change allows for the dollar amounts charged by the city for emergency abatement and other services to be set by resolution rather than city code.

Currently, the city's nuisance code includes services and charges that have not been updated since 2015. In order to raise those fees to cover the city's costs, an amendment must be made to the code. An amendment requires multiple readings and public comment. The switch to setting fees by resolution allows the council more flexibility in altering those charges.

The council approved the first of three readings needed to amend the nuisance abatement ordinance. The new ordinance would go into effect immediately upon passage of the third reading, raising hourly labor charges from $50 hourly to $80 hourly and increasing equipment costs as well.

In a memo to Bill Stangler, city operations and maintenance director, Joe Bohl, street and parks supervisor, also asked that charges be increased for no parking signs and barricades to $75 from the current $50.

In other business, the council approved purchase of a neglected property at 703 S. Pierce Ave. Occasionally, the city purchases neglected properties and sells them to developers for a nominal fee. Developers then improve the location according to the plans submitted to the city at purchase, improving neighborhoods.