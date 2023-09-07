The Mason City Council has updated it's parking ordinance to match parking definitions used by the state and federal governments. In addition, some adjustments were made to the city's alternate side parking rules.

While the changes made to the language of the parking ordinance will have little effect, the alternate side parking rules include changes that could lead to a ticket. The city updated the ordinance to reflect a previous change that makes the fine for an alternate side parking infraction is $20. Fines not paid within 30 days increase to $30.

Another modification prohibits cul-de-sac parking during alternate side parking. Cul-de-sacs have presented challenges to plow drivers and residents alike during snow removal.

Also, the business district has been expanded from Connecticut at the east boundary to Georgia Avenue and from Jefferson to Adams Avenue on the west. The northerly boundary is now Fourth Street North and Fourth Street South is the southern boundary. The three-block section of Second Street Northeast from North Georgia to North Massachusetts avenues is included. Parking is allowed during normal business hours within this boundary.

Finally, language has been updated to include the new community service officer position within the Mason City Police Department. This civilian position will handle a multitude of tasks without taking officers off patrol. The community service officer will handle parking, animal control and other tasks.

The first reading of the ordinance was Tuesday. The second reading is scheduled for at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 in the Mason City Room during the regular council meeting.