The Mason City Council has partnered with the North Iowa Economic Development Corridor to create the North Iowa Housing Development Corporation.

In recent years, the council has focused on eliminating blight within the city, acquiring a number dilapidated properties. Three of those dwellings were razed, and the lots sit empty.

The EDC works on economic development projects throughout the region, and when developing the former Blackmore nursery location discovered three houses that need to be moved in order to rezone the area for commercial development.

The owners donated the homes to be relocated into lots owned by the city. The Housing Development Corporation intends to sell the homes for the cost of moving them to residents and invest that money into future developments.

Additionally, the Iowa Department of Transportation is selling five lots on Iowa Highway 122 near the curve where Fourth and Fifth streets join. The DOT originally purchased these lots for the improvements along the highway. Now that work is completed, the lots are for sale.

City, school and county entities are given priority in governmental sales such as this, and the city of Mason City and the HDC are considering the purchase for future development.

Councilmember John Lee asked, "Are we considering this purchase so that we have a little more control over the development over there?"

Chad Schreck, CEO of the EDC, agreed, with some caveats.

"Yes, by the city owning the property, it does give them a measure of control over the area. We're also seeing the possibility of some housing development in the area. There are a lot of opportunities, and we want to see it well used," Schreck said.