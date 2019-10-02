As the River City Renaissance project in Mason City continues to tick along and several development deals have been solidified in recent weeks and months, Tuesday night's city council meeting was as much about working on the edges as anything else.
There were no real contentious subjects and everything was unanimous.
In fact, only three items on the 21-item list even engendered any sort of discussion among the five members in attendance: a new hire for the multipurpose arena, approval to enter into an interlocal government contract and storm water mitigation.
Arena
Lucas Hartgrove was approved as a new hire for the multipurpose arena supervisor role.
Hartgrove will, among other things, be responsible for running concessions, working with the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) to schedule events and helping oversee hockey tournaments, according to Superintendent of Recreation and Golf Brian Pauly,
City Administrator Aaron Burnett added that the partnership with NIACC can be a "perfect partnership" and it was confirmed that Hartgrove's starting salary would be $50,500. Hartgrove was hired for the position, in part, because he currently works as the recreation supervisor for the Edge Ice Center in Owensboro, Kentucky and is a member of the National Arena Association.
Government buys
While that news came with an attendant cost, approval to enter into an interlocal government contract did not.
Recommended by Mason City Fire Department Chief Erik Bullinger, the program, which runs through the Houston-Galveston Area Council, allows for local governments to acquire necessary goods and services at reduced costs.
How it works, in part, is that the sheer volume of members (6500) and contractors (800) in the program works to avoid individual agencies having to bid out for products and services that require detailed and technical specifications. That kind of bidding out can drive prices up so working within the council can reduce the need for "competitive procurement."
Bullinger argued that the plan would not only save the city money but time spent with certain technical aspects often attached to governmental buys.
"You can fill almost any municipal need for it," Bullinger said.
At present time, other towns in Iowa such as Ames, Ankeny, Burlington and Marshalltown are involved in the program.
Construction and repairs
When it came to stormwater mitigation, Tuesday night was table-setting for the forthcoming Oct. 15 council meeting.
The city has been working out a plan to address the issue of ponding in the Plymouth Road area of town but only received one bid for construction.
That bid, from Bob McKiness Excavating and Grading Inc., came in at more than $373,000, 49% over the projected budget so the decision was made to defer action.
In his recommendation letter to Burnett, City Engineer Mark Rahm wrote that "Consideration of alternative methods may require significant reworking of the current project but it would be accomplished without compromising the effectiveness and success of the project."
