Mason City Council makes Southbridge Mall transformation official

When Rachie announced the project at Mason City Council meeting on May 4, he said that Hollywoodland would feature: a bowling alley, a brewery from Iowa's Backpocket Brewing , go-karts, golf of some kind, a movie theater, a pizzeria by Gino's East out of Chicago and a sports bar by Iowa Hawkeyes announcer Gary Dolphin .

The date for closing is on or around August 28 and SBMC is expected to submit final floorplans to the City of Mason City by Dec. 31, 2021. Improvements are scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2022. According to Rachie, it's likely that the new venue will open with 100% occupancy. As far as financing, Rachie said that it’s in place but not official. "It will mostly be three partners investing in this personally. We have banks that have already told us they’re interested in it," he said.