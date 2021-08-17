Mason City Council continues to address blight issues with approval of rehab project

Tuesday night, the Mason City Council gave a second chance to a long-abandoned property.
The six members voted unanimously to approve a real estate purchase agreement with River City Development to rehab property at 328 Second St. NW.
Mason City Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse wrote in the latest council packet that the bid from the development business, whose key principal is Russ Hardy, was for $2,500 and that the tentative plan is to rehabilitate the former three-unit apartment building to a single family home. Per the terms of the agreement, the buyer has to complete the renovation within eight month of the closing date which is set for September 18.
Previously, the city sold a property at 218 Eighth Place SE to River City Development which then constructed a new home.
At agenda-setting meetings for 2021 and 2020, Mason City Council Members identified matters of blight as a top concern for the municipality.
"(I'm) pleased we’re starting to get some of these blighted properties taken care of, (we need to) continue and expand it if possible," as Fourth Ward Council Member John Jaszewski said at the get together from October 2020.
Water work
Repair work could also be coming to two 500,000 gallon elevated water tanks in town.
The council signed off on awarding a contract for professional services to Dixon Engineering, Inc. of Greenfield, Wisconsin for the pre-cleaning and inspection of a tower at 391 N. Eisenhower Avenue and the other at 1000 S. Kentucky Ave. City Engineer Mark Rahm wrote that the inspection would generate a report which could then be used to make repair recommendations.
Another water move the council gave its blessing for the Mason City Fire Department to purchase a new fire engine from Reliant Fire Apparatus of Slinger, Wisconsin for no more than $802,000. According to Fire Chief Erik Bullinger, that engine will replace one from 1990 and will be used as a "frontline apparatus."
Finally, the council authorized the purchase of replacement raw sewage pump for $123,850 at a water reclamation facility lift station in Mason City.
"(We're) replacing just one pump at a time?" Jaszewski asked during discussion on the pump item.
"Correct," Operation and Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler said.
Make it official
Because of the Mason City Council's approval there will be five sculptures across the downtown area that will become permanent fixtures.
One of them, "Jam N Eggs," is a part of the 2021 "Sculpture Walk" while another "It Starts With Three" is new to the walk as well. "Muse-ic" and "Personal Passage" were purchased by private residents. The final piece, "76 Trombones" is a part of a permanent collection that's been displayed at The Music Man Square. It will be moved near Mason City Hall as will "Personal Passage" and "It Starts with Three."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.