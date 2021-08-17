Mason City Council continues to address blight issues with approval of rehab project

"(I'm) pleased we’re starting to get some of these blighted properties taken care of, (we need to) continue and expand it if possible," as Fourth Ward Council Member John Jaszewski said at the get together from October 2020.

Water work

Repair work could also be coming to two 500,000 gallon elevated water tanks in town.

The council signed off on awarding a contract for professional services to Dixon Engineering, Inc. of Greenfield, Wisconsin for the pre-cleaning and inspection of a tower at 391 N. Eisenhower Avenue and the other at 1000 S. Kentucky Ave. City Engineer Mark Rahm wrote that the inspection would generate a report which could then be used to make repair recommendations.