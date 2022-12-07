Mason City Council approves service agreement for a portion of Hwy. 122

Planning is underway for reconstruction of another portion of Iowa Highway 122 in Mason City.

The City Council has approved an agreement with WHKS to complete preliminary design for improvements to the Highway 122 corridor near MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Work is scheduled to be completed by December 2026.

Mayor Bill Schickel said Tuesday this project is separate from work on the portion of the highway to the west from Lark Avenue to Winnebago Way.

The new reconstruction work will begin west of South Pierce Street to east of South Monroe Avenue, according to a memorandum from City Engineer Mark Rahm. Improvements will include street reconstruction and utility replacement, including water main, storm sewer, sanitary sewer, and meeting the acceptable vertical clearance beneath the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge, along with pedestrian accommodations. Other improvements identified in the Traffic Engineering Assistance Program will be incorporated.

The proposed improvements include the following:

Intersection improvements of South Pierce Avenue to align left turn lanes for improved visibility for turning traffic.

Replacing traffic signals at South Pierce Avenue, Mercy Drive and South Polk, Crescent Drive and South Monroe Avenue.

Construct ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps at the intersections of South Pierce Avenue, Mercy Drive and South Polk Avenue, Crescent Drive and South Monroe Avenue.

Install a pedestrian pedestal pole, signal heads, push buttons and pedestrian traffic signs at South Pierce Avenue, Mercy Drive and South Polk Avenue, Crescent Drive and South Monroe Avenue.

The city of Mason City submitted an application in May to the U.S. Department of Transportation requesting a 2022 Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant Opportunity grant for improvements to Highway 122, according to Rahm's memorandum.

The city will be project lead and will work with the Iowa Department of Transportation. The first step is getting an engineering consultant to perform surveys, design surveys, and prepare a preliminary layout.

WHKS was asked by the city to advance the project through preliminary design. The memorandum says plans will be submitted for the National Environmental Policy Act review.

WHKS will provide a detailed list of services at an hourly rate not to exceed $197,400 and be paid with local option sales and service tax funds.

The agreement's schedule of milestone dates:

Topographic survey and base mapping to be completed on or before March 31.

Public information meeting to be held on or before May 31.

Complete preliminary design and present to city council on or before Aug. 1.

Final design is anticipated to be completed before October 2024.

Anticipated bid letting by the Iowa DOT will be January 2025.

Anticipated construction to be completed by December 2026.