Mason City Council approves rezoning at former Shopko building

The Mason City Council has approved rezoning of the former Shopko building, helping development move forward.

In September, the North Iowa Corridor announced EVCO Holdings LLC will purchase the former Shopko building. The Minnesota-based EVCO produces Streetrod Golf Cars and electric vehicle-related products.

ShopKo closed its doors in 2019 prior to the company going bankrupt. The building has since been vacant, but has attracted interest from several developments that never came to fruition.

EVCO intends to create up to 100 jobs over its first five years, according to a statement from company CFO Kurt Malcore.

The City Council held a public hearing on proposed rezoning Dec. 6. Prior to voting, the council approved a motion to waive the first consideration of the ordinance. The council then approved the terms of the conditional rezoning agreement on a second consideration. It also was determined a separate resolution approving the conditional rezoning agreement is necessary. Council members approved the rezoning Tuesday.

The parcels to be rezoned contain the former Shopko store, the vacant parcel immediately to the east, and the associated parking area. The former store consists two parcels totaling 10.04 acres and is currently zoned as a Z4 multi-use district, according to a memorandum from Director of Development Services Steven Steenhuyse.

Mason City Council supports development at former ShopKo MASON CITY -- The City Council has thrown its support behind a plan to breathe new life into…

Since the building will be used for assembly of custom golf carts, with parts and components being manufactured elsewhere, it requires a rezoning to Z6-R to begin operations.

According to Mason City's zoning ordinance, a Z6-R zone is for restricted industry development. This consists of facilities whose manufacturing, assembly, storage and distribution activities do not create appreciable nuisances or hazards. The Z6-R zone will also extend to adjacent properties.

The area around the building is zoned as Z4 multi-use district and Z3 general urban district. The rezoning is supported by the comprehensive plan and does not constitute spot zoning, according to Steenhuyse's memorandum.