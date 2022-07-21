Mason City Council approves fire safety grants for redevelopment projects

To get redevelopment done in downtown Mason City, meeting the fire code is the first step.

Several grants were approved by the City Council on Tuesday focused on building renovation and safety downtown. The grants will help building projects meet fire code, which can delay redevelopment.

"But not for these funds, some of these projects wouldn't happen," said City Administrator Aaron Burnett. "It's getting really hard in this construction environment to make redevelopment of older buildings, which is the whole point of this program, it's hard to make that work."

The council approved the use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Building Renovation/Life Safety program in late April. The council's goal is to target downtown residential housing and rehabilitation.

According to a memorandum from Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse, recent efforts by downtown building owners to create upper story housing have been successful. Several renovation projects stalled or have been prevented by the cost of making the building conform to fire code. This obstacle has prevented apartment construction and had a negative effect on property values.

Renovating a building for commercial use on the first floor with residences above requires installation of fire sprinkler systems to meet fire code in many cases. Retrofitting an old building to meet the fire code can tack on $50,000 to $200,000 to the cost of a building renovation.

The Building Renovation and Life Safety Grant Program is intended to help overcome this obstacle. The City Council approved allocating up to $1 million for the program.

A grant of up to $100,000 can be approved where the private owner shows at least a 2:1 private investment. To prioritize downtown projects, a renovation of a building outside of downtown must show a 3:1 private investment ratio, according to the memorandum.

The initial round of BuRLS grants had an application deadline of June 24, and five applications were submitted. The applications were reviewed by the Forgivable Loan and Grant Review Committee and were recommended for approval.

Two applications exceeded $100,000, and two were just over $60,000. At-Large Council Member Paul Adams asked what made two of the applications more expensive.

"In both cases they're really old buildings, and one of the realities of trying to redevelop an old building is that you don't know sometimes what you might find as you start to tear things down and get ready for redevelopment," said Van Steenhuyse.

Van Steenhuyse said the Vermilya Building, where Simply Nourished is located, had costs they could not anticipate and needs extra funding. The same thing happened with the Park Place Lofts, which needs an additional egress stair and $75,000 to meet fire code.

"Unfortunately, I think that $100,000 would be great, and we'd be able to do more projects. But I think it's a little bit of a false choice, because the reality is you lose projects if we can't move forward with a higher funding level," said Burnett.

Adams asked about the long-term plan for funding since half of the $1 million would be spent. Burnett said it is a conversation the council should have about whether to approve more funding. Van Steenhuyse added that the availability would help not only older buildings downtown but across Mason City.

"If some of those homeowners can see that these funds are available and can utilize them, we might see some increased value," said Van Steenhuyse.

The following received grants from the BuRLS Program:

2 Artists LLC/YWCA -- $100,000 (subject to conditions).

Vermilya Building/Foxtrot Foods LLC -- $158,000.

Lexako LLC/The Corner - $61,840 (subject to conditions).

Park Place Lofts/Jason Geving -- $175,000.

Russell J. Hardy -- $64,856 (subject to conditions).