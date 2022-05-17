Mason City Council approves downtown technology agreement

After two weeks of contemplation, a technology agreement has been reached.

The Mason City Council approved an agreement with Sector LLC, for SMARTcity and SAFEcity solutions at its Tuesday night meeting. The technology agreement was tabled at the May 3 meeting to allow the council members more time to study it.

SMARTcity, the Wi-Fi addition, is an amenity to the downtown area and will produce more than $500,000 a year in estimated revenue, according to a memorandum from City Administrator Aaron Burnett.

The more people that interact with the Wi-Fi service and receive advertisements, the more funds the city receives. Burnett wrote that this will be a great source of revenue for downtown events and improvements.

SAFEcity uses technology to provide leads for officers doing investigations. The technology will notify the Mason City Police Department of criminal activity and serve as an investigative reference. The technology would help with the lower staff numbers and the recent uptick in crime.

Some of the features with SAFEcity include gunshot detection, license plate reader, wireless guardian that sends communications, and video cameras. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said the technology does not collect personal user information. MCPD officers would be trained to use the technology.

The initial 10% of equipment and installation costs for both items will be covered by the general projects fund. Burnett said at the previous meeting it would have an upfront cost of $1 million, then an annual cost of $100,000.

An addition to the agreement includes having a liaison provide oversight to the police department for the technology. The position would be a council member assignment appointed by the mayor for a one year term and would report back no less than once a year.

"What the chief refers to as force multipliers, the ability for the department to be more effective with the staff that they have, technology plays an important role in that," said Burnett. "Obviously as the council talked about in consideration two weeks ago, we need to make sure that there's that oversight role. This kind of combines those two and making sure that communication can flow freely back and forth."

Third Ward Council Member Joshua Masson and Second Ward Council Member Will Symonds said they were in support of the addition of the oversight role to the technology agreement.

"(It's) not that we don't trust our police department, but I am just worried about in the future. They might get someone in with some bad motives, and I think this helps protect all of us," said Symonds.

Council members who wished for more time voiced their appreciation for the additional information given to them the past two weeks and community members who reached out.

"I became more and more adamant that this is something we need. Obviously the last two weeks, we've had some issues arise and we all kind of know about those, and this reiterates what we're looking for and what we're looking to do," First Ward Council Member John Lee said.

"I've been thinking and doing a little bit of talking with folks over the last two weeks, and everyone I've talked to seems to think it's a good idea," said Fourth Ward Council Member John Jaszewski. "There are some concerns of course, but overall I think this will be a good thing for our law enforcement folks and for visitors to Mason City."

Masson, who had concerns at the previous meeting but approved the agreement Tuesday, has doubts about the amount of advertising revenue that will be generated.

"I think the calculations for the ad revenue are very overgenerous. Even if it does end up costing us, I still think it is worth it with all the protections in place. But, for the record, I'm a little skeptical of the ad revenue generation," said Masson.

Brinkley said after the meeting police would need to recalculate the timeline details for installing the technology since it was delayed by two weeks.

