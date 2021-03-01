Mason City considering leaving CIML, joining new athletic conference

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson also brought up the suburbs' success at the board meeting. He stated that leaving for a new conference would give Mason City students a chance at more success, which could result in student participation numbers going up.

"When you get junior high kids at games and they see scores and we're struggling and getting beat by 35 or 40 night in and night out, it's tough," Johnson said. "The kids want to be a part of that. We're the see-me now society with Twitter and all of that stuff. It's a tough look to get kids excited about going out and knowing it's going to be a tough road."

This is not the first time that leaving the CIML has been considered by Mason City.

In the winter of 2019, the district considered joining the Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC). But the conference put a stop to the application for membership, citing the fact that the conference could become a "super-conference" if Mason City was to join.

Johnson, in his first year as activities director, said he is glad that Mason City didn't end up joining the NEIC.