Mason City congregation wants to slow pandemic

St. John's Episcopal Church in downtown Mason City is encouraging people to take public health recommendations seriously.

The church took what usually serves as its "free coat exchange rack," which sits in front of the church building during fall and winter, and has repurposed it for summer to offer free face masks — sewn by parishioners — to the community.

Anyone in need of a mask is encouraged to simply take one from the rack outside the church.

St. John's also has a hygiene pantry continues to offer free soap, shampoo, toothpaste and other essential items available to those who request them.

"The public needs clear unambiguous direction in order to reduce continued infection. Unfortunately, many people are receiving conflicting information, making it hard to get the pandemic under control," said Reverend Stephen Benitz.