Great storytelling is always in fashion.

Tickets are now on sale for "Love, Loss and What I Wore," a poignant, amusing ode to love, loss and other life issues seen through the prism of clothing. Performances are at 7 p.m., May 18-20 and 2 p.m. May 21.

Presented in 2012 at Mason City Community Theatre as Reader's Theatre, this off-Broadway sensation written by award-winning playwrights Nora and Delia Ephron this time around will feature a fully-staged production. It is based on the 1995 book of the same name by Ilene Beckerman.

Through monologues and short skits, or "clotheslines," actors will present stories that resonate with everyone.

First-time director Lori Holthaus is working with a veteran cast, with the exception of Jeni Bohls, who will make her MCCT debut.

"I have been a fan of theater for years, but always enjoyed watching from the sidelines," Bohls said. "I was excited but nervous to jump in, but working with this group of supportive women has made it so fun. It is challenging, but very rewarding. I am looking forward to more theater in the future."

Holthaus, a self-proclaimed clothes horse, loves the diverse age range of this cast, ranging from 30 to 80 years old.

“This group has been a delight to work with. I have been an assistant director three times before, but being the 'one in charge' is definitely more challenging," Holthaus said. "Every little detail needs to be thought of, from how fast the lights fade in a scene to the decorations featured on the set. I brought in clothes from my closet and a dozen and a half Barbie dolls from my collection to make a fashion display. It’s really cute and fun to look at.”

Michelle Murray plays Gingy, the narrator who ties the story together with drawings and stories about them. “I can relate to absolutely everything in this play,” she said. “Holding onto memories. Keeping loved ones alive by sharing their stories. Hoping that future generations remember her as well. … This is what Gingy thinks about and shares with the audience.” Murray added, “I love this show and this group of women so much. I guarantee a very heartfelt performance is in store for the audience.”

Yvonne Addis commented that "with theater professionals Tim Slaven (North Iowa Area Community College) and Mary Alexander (Mason City High School) working with us on character development, blocking, projection and lighting, our production has become one we feel pride in and believe will delight audiences."

Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for students and are available online anytime at www.mccommunitytheatre.com or from 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before showtime at the box office in person or by phone at (641) 424-6424.

Metros with the most homeowners living alone Metros with the most homeowners living alone #15. Deltona, Florida #14. Springfield, Ohio #13. Charlottesville, Virginia #12. New Bern, North Carolina #11. North Port, Florida #10. New Orleans #9. Topeka, Kansas #8. Montgomery, Alabama #7. Saginaw, Michigan #6. The Villages, Florida #5. Springfield, Illinois #4. Albany, Georgia #3. Sumter, South Carolina #2. Sebastian, Florida #1. Homosassa Springs, Florida