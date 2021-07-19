Mason City Community Health Center to hold weekly $250 drawings to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

In hopes of encouraging more area residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Community Health Center of Mason City will begin holding a weekly $250 drawing.

The first drawing will be held later this week.

"The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, Cerro Gordo County Free Health Care Clinic, and Community Health Center of Mason City are encouraging unvaccinated residents ages 12 and over to protect their families and get vaccinated now before the dangerous delta variant surges in our area," a press release from Community Health Center of Mason City said.

"This joint effort comes after CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recently warned that the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is becoming 'a pandemic of the unvaccinated' with nearly all hospital admissions and deaths among those who have not been vaccinated," the release continued. "New COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are up by nearly 70% in just the past week. Hospitalizations are up by 35%."

Participants who get vaccinated at Mason City Community Health Center will be entered into a drawing after both their first and second injections. The drawings will be held Thursdays at 5 p.m. at the Community Health Center and the winner will receive $250 cash. The first drawing takes place this Thursday.