Mason City city-wide Earth Day cleanup begins next week

Mason City's city-wide Earth Day cleanup will take place from April 19 to May 6.

Earth Day itself takes place April 22.

Both groups and individuals can sign up to clean areas around Mason City. To sign up on the city's website, masoncity.net, hover your mouse over the "Residents" tab and click on "Maps." There you'll find an Earth Day map that shows areas where groups and individuals have already signed up.

From there, follow the directions to claim your cleanup area on the map.

For more information, visit earthdaynorthiowa.org, email Mary Litterer at mjlitterer@masoncity.net or call 641-421-3372.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.