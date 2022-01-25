 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City City Hall to close for next six to eight weeks for construction

Questions are still afloat regarding how local communities, such as Mason City, will spend their American Rescue Plan Act funding. 

 Lisa Grouette

Starting Monday of next week Mason City City Hall will be closed to the public. 

The reason for the closure is to allow space for lobby security renovations that are to take place in city hall, according to a news release sent by the city on Tuesday.  

City hall is anticipated to be closed for the next six-to-eight weeks while renovations are underway, with an estimated reopening in late March, according to the release. 

The closure to city hall includes all floors of the building, with access to any facilities or departments during this time available by appointment only. 

This includes the utility billing counter, but payments can be made online, by mail or via the drop box located west of city hall. 

Bus passes will also not be available for purchase, and to rectify this transit services will be free of charge until city hall reopens. 

The renovations to be done to the lobby include public health and safety improvements, staff workstation improvements and an addition of a conference room, according to the release.

Updates on the project are available by texting "MC Lobby" to 91896.  

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

