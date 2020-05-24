Mason City churches envision their ‘new normals’

“We’ll still be producing an online service for anyone who is at-risk, elderly, or has an underlying health condition, or just doesn’t feel comfortable yet coming back,” Daugherty said.

Service times have been changed to allow time for adequate cleaning between each time people are in the building, along with an additional lengthy list of precautions: “We’re not gonna be handing anything out, we’re not going to be passing an offering plate, there will be giving boxes in the back, we’re going to do communion in a different way, we’re still figuring that out.”

Live services have been posted to the church’s website, and congregation members have been making use of its chat and other features. It’s even offered a few surprises.

“People (have been) asking for prayer and even got to pray with a pastor from South Sudan, who was on our service. So some unique experiences you can maybe not get when you’re in your building ... to have someone in another part of the world be able to pray with them in real time.

“We care about our community spiritually, of course; we care that it’s a healthy place for people. So we’re not really hung up on a method. We’re willing to adjust, to try different things. We don’t think it’s the method that’s important. It’s the message that’s important.”