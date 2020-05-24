Mason City churches envision their ‘new normals’

When it comes to congregations worshiping together in person again, patience will be a virtue.
An order signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds April 27 allowed religious and spiritual gatherings to resume in 77 Iowa counties without limitations on their size.
Despite that permission, however, the majority of Mason City’s churches have decided to tread on the side of caution, transitioning instead to streaming services on platforms like Facebook and YouTube while they weigh ongoing circumstances and decide when their reopenings will be — and as congregations come together again, what their ‘new normal’ may look like.
Rather than setting sights on a specific date, Trinity Lutheran Church is instead monitoring data. The Rev. Pastor Dan Gerrietts says that reopening, when it happens, will be a multi-phase plan.
“It will depend on statistics related to infection, so as they trend down or up, that will determine which way we’ll move along the spectrum going forward.”
Deciding to reopen would require several weeks of positive trends.
When they do reopen, it will be a phased process; what those phases will look like is still a topic of discussion.
First, services deemed essential, like indoor weddings and funerals with groups under 10. A second phase could be outdoor worship services, and phases three and four would involve a return to indoor, in-person services, in larger groups — with a long list of social distancing measures in place. Some of those would include wearing facemasks, seat spacing, and designating paths for foot traffic flow.
This information is current as of May 20, 2020 and includes information from more than 70 communities served by Lee newspapers. Please check directly with the place of worship for any change in status or services prior to attending or tuning in.
“Anything that has to deal with touch, or proximity, those are all things that will have to be addressed as we move into those later,” Gerrietts said.
In the meantime, Gerrietts said Trinity Lutheran’s virtual, online services have gone well.
“We’re reaching people that we never reached before ... It’s been amazing to see how the walls of the church have become really porous, if not gone altogether.”
“As much as we miss some of the old ways, we have to accept the reality ... We’ve found it helpful to continue to think about our mission, and just try to explore new ways of carrying out that same mission. We’re leaning into that and saying, ‘Let’s be creative about how we can continue to be a church that serves, and cares, and shares the love of God.’”
Epiphany Parish, too, is making data-driven decisions.
The Rev. Neil Manternach said reopening will be dependent on the decision made by the diocese’s bishop, who is in conversation with priests and other bishops in Iowa. Ultimately, Manternach said, the diocese is looking for a 14-day downward trend in new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
“We prioritize the safety of not only our parishoners, but the whole population,” Manternach said.
For Epiphany Parish, which has also been streaming services, whenever it is that they do reopen, Father Neil said precautionary measures will definitely be in place.
Social distancing will be a large component: “We have a church that if we’re packed shoulder to shoulder, in our larger of the two churches, we could seat up to 600 people. But under the social distancing things, we’d probably be at 150, 160 people,” Maternach said.
Additional measures will also likely include face masks, making hand sanitizer available, cleaning between services and offering only the Eucharist during communion, and only by hand rather than mouth.
“Not only me, I know that the people of my parish and church community are looking forward to the opportunity to celebrate Mass together again soon. That’ll be a good day," Maternach said. "It’s going to be different than what people have experienced in the past and we’re working to communicate to them what some of those differences will be.”
The Rev. Pastor Nick Daugherty of Grace Evangelical Free Church says that their in-person services are set to resume June 7.
According to Daugherty, the decision was made based on a survey offered to church members, in which he says the majority of people who responded said they were ready to meet together again.
“We’ll still be producing an online service for anyone who is at-risk, elderly, or has an underlying health condition, or just doesn’t feel comfortable yet coming back,” Daugherty said.
Service times have been changed to allow time for adequate cleaning between each time people are in the building, along with an additional lengthy list of precautions: “We’re not gonna be handing anything out, we’re not going to be passing an offering plate, there will be giving boxes in the back, we’re going to do communion in a different way, we’re still figuring that out.”
Live services have been posted to the church’s website, and congregation members have been making use of its chat and other features. It’s even offered a few surprises.
“People (have been) asking for prayer and even got to pray with a pastor from South Sudan, who was on our service. So some unique experiences you can maybe not get when you’re in your building ... to have someone in another part of the world be able to pray with them in real time.
“We care about our community spiritually, of course; we care that it’s a healthy place for people. So we’re not really hung up on a method. We’re willing to adjust, to try different things. We don’t think it’s the method that’s important. It’s the message that’s important.”
At least a couple Mason City churches have recently reopened, but only for worship services, and not yet Sunday school or social gatherings.
First Baptist Church will be holding a service Memorial Day weekend. The church’s office manager confirmed pews would be blocked off and hand sanitizer and wipes would be provided, and anticipated that elderly and at-risk members would likely opt to stay home. Masks and gloves will be permitted, but not yet required.
“High risk people to this virus are and must wait for medical approval to confirm it's okay for them to re-engage,” First Baptist shared on it Facebook page.
Christ’s Church of Mason City reopened for in-person worship services May 17 to those who feel comfortable attending, according to a press release found on its website.
Face masks are permitted but not required, according to the press release, and the church is providing masks for those who want them. The church will be sanitized between services, and hand sanitizer and wipes will be made available.
“We continue to follow the guidelines of the Federal, State, and local government bodies,” the release said. “We encourage you to return to worship when you feel comfortable to be in a group once again . . . We will see you Sunday – either in person or online.”
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
