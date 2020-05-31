Mason City church, local organization connect through pen pal program

Handwritten letters arrived in the mailboxes of six 43 North Iowa clients this week.
The letters are part of a new pen pal program parishioners from Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City started to help connect individuals with disabilities to the community in which they live.
“It’s a benefit for both of them, both people in the pen pal partnership,” said Becky Elsbernd, Trinity Parish nurse who’s coordinating the volunteer program between the church and 43 North Iowa. “It’s really going to be a good thing for everyone.”
The pen pal program is part of a larger effort the church launched last fall with 43 North Iowa, an organization that connects hundreds of people with disabilities to job and housing opportunities in their communities, after receiving a grant from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, or ELCA, related to mental health and disabilities ministry.
The church approached 43 North Iowa seeking ways its parishioners could assist their clients.
43 North Iowa is the result of the merger between North Iowa Vocational Center Inc., or NIVC, and North Iowa Transition Center, or NITC, on Jan. 1.
John Derryberry, 43 North Iowa associate director, said he’s been working with Trinity Lutheran since January to determine whether an in-person meet-up program or pen pal program was the best starting point, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic made the decision for them.
“When you get stuck between a rock and a hard place, you get pretty creative, and trinity got creative,” he said.
Six 43 North Iowa clients, including men and women who participate in the organization’s residential care and rehabilitation facilities, decided to participate in the pen pal program.
Trinity parishioners were matched with individuals based on common interests, like books, TV shows and sports teams, he said, and the parishioners penned their first letters, which were delivered to 43 North Iowa this week, Derryberry said.
Sherry Becker, 43 North Iowa executive director, said many of the organization’s services, like others, have been interrupted, reduced or altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March, and that’s had a dramatic impact on vulnerable individuals with disabilities it supports.
“The ramifications of social distancing, employment lay-offs, the suspension of day services and visitor and home visit restrictions have left individuals more isolated and anxious,” she said. “If there is a silver lining, I think the pandemic has made people who have not struggled with loneliness or anxiety more compassionate and sensitive to the issues faced by many people with disabilities.”
Although the pen pal program was in the works prior to the pandemic, Elsbernd, Becker and Derryberry agreed its launch couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for everyone involved.
“This program is an important strategy in helping our clients have contact with other people because they don’t have personal resources or relationships to rely on (during difficult times),” Becker said.
Derryberry said he’d like to see the pen pal program expand into local meetings, and even friendships, among 43 North Iowa clients and members of the community.
“This was a group of Mason City citizens who were looking to make a difference, and real outcomes come from inclusion,” he said. “We’re excited about the program, and we hope it becomes a part of everyday life here.”
Becker said furloughed 43 North Iowa staff and clients will begin returning to work in June and the organization hopes to be at full capacity by July 1.
The fate of the rescheduled Dancing for the Dream event, the organization’s largest fundraiser, on June 27 hasn’t yet been determined, she said.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.