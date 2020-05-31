Mason City church, local organization connect through pen pal program

“When you get stuck between a rock and a hard place, you get pretty creative, and trinity got creative,” he said.

Six 43 North Iowa clients, including men and women who participate in the organization’s residential care and rehabilitation facilities, decided to participate in the pen pal program.

Trinity parishioners were matched with individuals based on common interests, like books, TV shows and sports teams, he said, and the parishioners penned their first letters, which were delivered to 43 North Iowa this week, Derryberry said.

Sherry Becker, 43 North Iowa executive director, said many of the organization’s services, like others, have been interrupted, reduced or altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March, and that’s had a dramatic impact on vulnerable individuals with disabilities it supports.

“The ramifications of social distancing, employment lay-offs, the suspension of day services and visitor and home visit restrictions have left individuals more isolated and anxious,” she said. “If there is a silver lining, I think the pandemic has made people who have not struggled with loneliness or anxiety more compassionate and sensitive to the issues faced by many people with disabilities.”