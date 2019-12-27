Mason City Christmas tree pickup is Wednesday, Jan. 8

Mason City will collect Christmas trees on Jan. 8 this year; it's the only date the city will pick up trees.

Flocked Christmas trees will not be accepted. Residents may take them to a disposal site at 14th Street Northeast and Elm Drive by Jan. 8.

Trees should be placed at the curbside before 7 a.m. on Jan. 8. If the tree is over 6 feet tall, please cut in half before placing on curb.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Tree stands, nails, metal fasteners, wire, tinsel, and plastic bags must be removed from the tree. Roping or wreaths that contain wire must be placed in regular garbage or taken to the 14th Street Northeast disposal site.

City offices will be closed on Wednesday in observance of the New Year’s holiday. There is no change in city sanitation routes during the week of the New Year’s holiday.

Mason City Transit & Region 2 Transit System (including Midnight Special) will not operate on New Year’s Day.

If there are any questions, contact the Sanitation Division at 421-3691 or the Transit Division at 421-3616.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.