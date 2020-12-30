Mason City Christmas tree pick-up begins Jan. 13

This year, Mason City residents' Christmas trees will be picked up on one date.
Those who need to dispose of live Christmas trees should be place them near the curb in front of their homes before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Trees taller than 6 feet will need to be cut in half.
Any extra items, including tree stands, nails and metal fasteners, must be removed from trees prior to pick-up. Trees shouldn't be placed in bags.
Roping and wreaths containing wire should be disposed of with regular garbage.
Residents disposing of their trees should also make sure they aren't buried by snow prior to pick-up.
For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at (641) 421-3691.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.