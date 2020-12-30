 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City Christmas tree pick-up begins Jan. 13
0 comments
alert

Mason City Christmas tree pick-up begins Jan. 13

{{featured_button_text}}
Christmas Trees 4

From 2015: Mark Kragel of Kragel's Christmas Trees and Traditions examines a Korean Fir Tuesday at his business on 325th Street in Clear Lake.

This year, Mason City residents' Christmas trees will be picked up on one date. 

Those who need to dispose of live Christmas trees should be place them near the curb in front of their homes before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13. 

Trees taller than 6 feet will need to be cut in half. 

 Any extra items, including tree stands, nails and metal fasteners, must be removed from trees prior to pick-up. Trees shouldn't be placed in bags.

Roping and wreaths containing wire should be disposed of with regular garbage. 

Residents disposing of their trees should also make sure they aren't buried by snow prior to pick-up.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at (641) 421-3691.

Local journalism matters. Help support it.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Iowa Endures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News