Mason City Chamber warns of scam targeting area businesses
The Mason City Chamber of Commerce says that area businesses may be being targeted by scammers.

In a press release on Friday, Chamber Marketing Director Allyson Krull said the organization was made aware of a scam in which people posing as city employees are placing fraudulent orders with local businesses.

Mason City officials made the Chamber aware of the scam, asking area merchants not to engage with anyone claiming to be a city employee until it can be verified by a known city representative, the statement said.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

