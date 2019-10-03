Attracting and retaining workforce for the city's many businesses has been a top priority for the Mason City Chamber of Commerce in the last several years.
But it took time out on Thursday to reflect on the year's successes, celebrate the wins of its members and honor those whose contributions to the community made it a better place for everyone.
More than 300 members attended the chamber's annual meeting at Music Man Square, and heard outgoing Board Chair Rodney Huber, president of Huber Supply, introduce a video that lauded the chamber's accomplishments in the last year. They included continuing its work as a major proponent of the River City Renaissance project and the Willow Creek Redevelopment plan.
The chamber also contributed to the city's recertification as a Great Place, continued to lead the River City Sculptures on Parade project and Building our Brand, responsible for the murals going up around the downtown area.
The chamber also recognized Dr. Jay Lala as the Distinguished Citizen of the Year.
Lala was presented the award by 2018 winner Scott Moorman, who said he'd been selling Lala his trademark Hawaiian shirts since the local dentist first came to town in 1993.
Lala has rehabilitated two downtown buildings, including the Parker Opera House, where his business, Central Park Dentistry, is located and which continues the Prairie School architecture theme that's a major part of the city's history. He also served on the Wright on the Park board during the restoration of the Historic Park Inn.
Lala and his wife, Lorrie -- who serves on the Mason City School Board -- are in the process of restoring the upper floors of the MacNider-owned Northwestern States Portland Cement office building.
Lala was also the first to conceive of an ice arena downtown and hired an architect to see if one would work in the mall.
Lala said the recognition really belonged to his wife and people who work with him. But he also issued a gentle reminder.
"This town ... you have to remember you can make a difference," he said. Even as one person, that's the legacy of the town.
First Citizens Bank, celebrating 25 years in business, was honored as the business of the year.
Starting with O. Jay Tomson and the "Sweet 16" employees in 1994, the bank has grown to holding assets of more than $1 billion and employing 230.
The bank is undergoing significant renovations, which one employee said in a video shown about the business was surprising: she never dreamed they'd be in a building by themselves in the first place.
Chief Credit Officer Bob Klocke, who has been with First Citizens for 22 years, recounted a story of a sales call he made with Thomson at a time when Mason City was dominated by the major national banks.
"We were asked, 'How do you expect to compete with these guys?'" Klocke said. "And I still remember O. Jay's response. He said, 'I think we'll not only survive but thrive on the food that falls through the cracks in the table.'
"25 years later, we are the table," Klocke said.
Others recognized include: Boss of the Year, Michael Davis of IOOF Home & Community Therapy; Workplace Wellness Award (offered by the chamber and Cerro Gordo County Public Health), POET Biorefining; and Ambassador of the Year, Brent Willis of Principal Financial.
