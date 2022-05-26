Mason City Chamber of Commerce named chamber of the year finalist

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce was named a finalist for the 2022 Chamber of the Year award, presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

According to a release, ACCE is an association based in Virginia that has over 1,600 chamber of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members.

The award is the most prestigious and competitive recognition presented annually by ACCE. It recognizes the leadership role chambers of commerce have in their communities says the release. Those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on community priorities.

“This year’s finalists are among the most impactful organizations within the chamber industry,” said ACCE President and CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “We’re in the midst of a chamber renaissance. Chambers of commerce have never been more essential to regional prosperity and are being called on to serve as partners, thought leaders and innovative problem solvers in new ways on new issues. Congratulations to our 2022 finalists.”

Chamber of the Year winners will be announce on July 27 during the awards show at ACCE's Annual Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“In 2021, we were honored to be asked to apply for this recognition and were surprised and thrilled to be named a finalist,” said Robin Anderson, President and CEO of the local chamber. “When we received another invitation to apply this year, we knew going in that being a back-to-back finalist was a tall order. I am so proud of our team and our incredible cadre of volunteers. This is a big deal in our world.”

Chambers of commerce interested in competing for the award first must qualify by participating in a vigorous multi-stage process says the release. Organizations entering the Chamber of the Year competition must meet minimum thresholds in at least three of five key performance areas in ACCE's Annual Chamber Operations Survey, including net revenue and assets, membership, account retention and membership dollar retention.

Qualifying chambers enter the competition with a written application addressing all aspects of organizational operation and programmatic work. Applications are scored by peer chamber executives to determine finalists. Winners are selected from among finalists based on an interview before a panel of experienced chamber professionals.

To ensure a fair competition, applicants are grouped into four categories based on: annual revenue, membership area, population and other factors.

