Mason City Chamber announces award winners

Midwest Construction received the Small Business of the Year award at the 106th Chamber of Commerce annual meeting. President P.K. O’Handley accepted the award on behalf of the family-owned company. “We’re pretty honored, pretty humbled, pretty proud, and pretty surprised, but thankful nonetheless,” O’Handley said.

Before she announced the recipient of the Small Business of the Year award Robin Anderson, President and CEO of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, said, “This is most prestigious because it recognizes a business that embodies our core mission - providing jobs for people in our community so they lead better lives.”

Anderson explained that nominations were submitted by other Chamber businesses based on business philosophy, achievement, volunteer service and overall impact on the community. “This is truly an honor bestowed on a business colleague,” she said.

A prerecorded video was shown of Midwest Construction CEO Kalliope Eaton and President P.K. O’Handley when they heard about the award.

Eaton explained how her father, Alex Despenas, was born to immigrant parents from Greece who moved to Mason City to find the American Dream and to create a home for their family. After Despenas founded his business Eaton said, “He instilled in his children, and in his company, that giving back to the community is so important because the community has given so much to us.”

O’Handley said he has been around Midwest Construction for over 30 years but only became the company president over a year ago. He described the company as third-generation, family owned.” We are very proud of who we are, what we are, who we came from and where we’re going,” he said. “Sure, we’ve expanded and may expand again in the future, but Mason City will always be the home of Midwest Construction.”

When two recipients of the Distinguished Citizen Award, Dan Robeson, CEO of Iowa Business Growth, and Andrew Anderson, former chair of the Vision Iowa board, were called up to the stage, Robeson looked at Robin Anderson and said, “Thank You. But we’re not the ones receiving the award; you are.”

As a video was played showing clips of colleagues and business associates Anderson, who has served as Chamber CEO since 2001 and will be retiring at the end of the year, had trouble keeping a dry eye.

From a press release sent from the Chamber some of Anderson’s attributes are being a servant leader who has the unique ability to see the big picture, along with knowing all the little steps it will take to bring that vision to reality. And she likes to get things done and never asks for recognition in return’

Projects that Anderson will be remembered for include revitalizing the Historic Park Inn, bringing Sculptures on Parade to the city, creating murals on the backs of downtown buildings, moving and restoring the Egloff House and finally, after two decades, cutting the ribbon on the Principal Pavilion in downtown Mason City. Chamber members said they could think of no better way to thank her, “... because she truly embodies the definition of ‘Distinguished Citizen.’”

“I’ve loved every minute of working with all of you,” Anderson stated. “If I’m going to be leaving behind a legacy, I hope what it will be is, ‘Our world needs dreamers and our world needs doers. But most of all our world needs Dreamers who Do.’ I hope all of you will be dreamers who do because we need to grow North Iowa.”

Other award recipients were Dr. Noemi Cruz-Orcutt, owner of Mint Springs Dentistry, who received the Boss of the Year award based upon a nomination submitted by staff members.

The Chamber in partnership with CG Public Health chose to present Kingland, a Clear Lake-based company, with the Workplace Wellness Award. This award recognizes a worksite that emulates total worker health and well-being.

The Mason City Chamber Ambassadors annually present an award to one of their committee members. Mary Holmes, from North Iowa Broadcasting, was named Ambassador of the Year in recognition of her commitment and hard work.

Two recipients, Des Moines attorney Andrew Anderson and Johnston businessman Dan Robeson, received the Distinguished Citizen Award, for their work behind the scenes to ensure the success of the Historic Park Inn Hotel project.

As chair of the Vision Iowa Board and a Decorah native, Anderson encouraged Mason City to apply for the $9.2 million remaining in the fund. With ties to the Hotel Winneshiek, he knew the difference a downtown historic hotel could make in a community. Robeson utilized his years of experience as a banker and economic developer to mastermind the complicated financing package necessary for the project.

Outgoing chamber board members receiving recognition for their service are: Andy Meyer from Bergland + Cram Architects, Jeff Gribben from First Citizens Bank, Bill Phillips from Henkel Construction Company, Fouad Daoud from WHKS Engineers, Andrew Johnston from the Laird Law Firm, Tiffany Nonweiler from First Citizens Bank, Katie Wold from Three on the Tree, and Dan Young from Young Construction.

Jane Fischer, owner and broker at Jane Fischer & Associates, presided over the meeting and completed her term as chairperson of the board. Evan Raulie, plant manager at Smithfield, will fill this role in the year ahead.