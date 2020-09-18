Mason City Central Park will be treated for weeds Sunday or Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As weather conditions allow, the City of Mason City will treat weeds at Central Park either Sunday evening, Sept. 20, or early Monday morning, Sept. 21.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area until Tuesday morning when the treatment flags are removed, which is typically done about 24 hours after the treatment has taken place.

Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) for the product that will be applied are available in the City Administrator's office on the first floor of City Hall.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

