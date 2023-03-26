Crushing and grinding the raw materials.

Blending the materials in the correct proportions.

Burning the prepared mix in a kiln.

Grinding the burned product, known as “clinker,” together with some 5% gypsum to control the time of set of the cement.

As a whole, Heidelberg plans to earn 50% of its revenue from sustainable products by 2030. According to the company's webpage:

It focuses on heavy building materials.

It is committed to generate 50% of revenue from sustainable products by 2030.

It is committed to reducing CO2 emissions by almost 50% by 2030.

"These are things we're doing voluntarily, Perkins said. "We realize that the marketplace is starting to pull for this and we want to get out in front of this."

Perkins said there are things that could be done 100% of the time that are not being done all the time now. He pointed out CO2 content can be reduced, but some materials are reusable. He said concrete is fully recyclable by crushing it, screening it and putting it back into production.

Perkins also said the company has been working with MIT and other institutions around the world to come up with solutions to become cleaner. He said they've learned 25% to 30% of the CO2 created when concrete is produced is reabsorbed into the product itself.

Perkins said cement, being produced on the North End since 1911, can sometimes be a misunderstood product.

"Cement is really what holds everything together," he said. "Cement and concrete, you always here those two terms, and sometimes they're used interchangeably. Cement is like flour to a cake, it holds everything together."

As of now, Mason City Cement has no plans to capture the carbon it produces as has been proposed with ethanol plants across the Midwest. But officials aren't saying it is completely off the table in the future.